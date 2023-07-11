How to watch MLB Draft Day 3: Start Time, TV and streaming details

The final day of the MLB Draft is upon us. Now is the time for baseball teams to take those fliers on prospects that could be the next Albert Pujols (13th round), Nolan Ryan (12th round) or other superstar. Rounds 11-20 will take place to conclude this year's draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The final day of the MLB Draft begins, like yesterday, at 2 pm EST. At that time, teams will once again begin making their selections. Fans can watch the last remaining picks on MLB.com, which is streaming it exclusively.

MLB Draft Day 3 details

The first two days of the MLB Draft were filled with a lot of excellent picks as teams looked to build up their farm systems with talent. Paul Skenes went first, as expected, but there were plenty of good players taken after and there are still good players available.

MLB Draft Day 3 is coming today

Many of them are from high schools, since drafting them is a risk. On day three, it's less risky to take a flier on one of these remaining prospects:

Cameron Johnson, LHP, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Roch Cholowsky, SS, Hamilton (Ariz.) HS

Trent Caraway, 3B/SS, JSerra Catholic (Calif.) HS

Zane Adams, LHP, Porter (Texas) HS

Will Gasparino, OF, Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) HS

Tanner Witt, RHP, Texas

Caden Sorrell, OF, Marcus (Texas) HS

Joey Volchko, RHP, Redwood (Calif.) HS

Liam Peterson, RHP, Calvary Christian (Fla.) HS

Jake Brown, LHP, Sulphur (La.) HS

These prospects are all ranked within the top 250 on MLB Pipeline.

Poll : 0 votes