How did Yankees star Gerrit Cole meet his wife Amy Crawford?

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees is one of the most dynamic pitchers, not only on his team, but in the entire MLB. His longevity and intensity make him interesting to watch every game.

The right-hander appeared in his 10th MLB season this year and showed why he has been able to stick around. In 2022, Gerrit Cole led the MLB in starts with 33, as well as strikeouts with 257 in 200 innings pitched.

Many are predicting Gerrit Cole to be one of the next Cy Young Award winners. Previously, the closest he came was in 2019 when he had a league-best ERA of 2.50, and led the league in strikeouts with 326. However, he eventually lost out to Houston Astros teammate Justin Verlander.

Although Cole is widely lauded in the baseball world, less is known about his personal life. Cole's wife, Amy, is one of his biggest fans and supporters.

Baseball Bros @BaseballBros Gerrit and Amy Cole are relationship goals. Also, Amy is a few months pregnant Gerrit and Amy Cole are relationship goals. Also, Amy is a few months pregnant 💪⚾️❤️ https://t.co/M8jhkFLvvW

"Gerrit and Amy Cole are relationship goals. Also, Amy is a few months pregnant" - @ Baseball Bros

The pair met when they both attended UCLA. Cole was a star varsity baseball player while Amy was a leader on the university's softball team. Amy is the sister of San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Because they were both star amateur athletes, they would often be up at the crack of dawn to use the gym facilities at UCLA. It wasn't long before Gerrit Cole took a liking to Amy and asked her out. The rest, they say, is history.

The pair began dating in 2010 or 2011, but did not get married until November 2016. As the pair are both natives of Southern California, they decided to hold the ceremony at the Ritz-Carleton Hotel in Santa Barbara, California.

The Short Porch @short_porch Gerrit and Amy Cole taking in some US Open tennis tonight Gerrit and Amy Cole taking in some US Open tennis tonight https://t.co/3kwFybYkPD

"Gerrit and Amy Cole taking in some US Open tennis tonight" - @ The Short Porch

In 2020, the pair welcomed their first child, a son born on June 30th. They currently live in Greenwich, Connecticut, close enough for Gerrit Cole to commute to the Bronx to play Yankees home games.

Gerrit Cole and Amy are the ultimate baseball couple

It is clear from both their history and appearance that the couple live and breathe baseball. Apart from her brother Brandon achieving success in the MLB, her younger sister Jenna is also an established softball player. With child number 2 on the way, we may see some more Coles in MLB's future.

Poll : 0 votes