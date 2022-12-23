Who is Liam Hendriks's wife? Meet Kristi Hendriks

Liam Hendriks is one of the few Australians still active in the MLB. Over his career, Hendriks, nicknamed "Slydah", has played for a plethora of teams in several different roles.

The 33-year old veteran originally from Perth in Western Australia, has been around the MLB since 2011. In that time, fans have not come to know very much about his personal life.

Hendriks was signed as an international free agent out of high school in Australia by the Minnesota Twins. His career got off to a rocky start. In 2012, he finished with a 1-8 record and a 5.59 ERA.

Hendriks bounced around for the next couple of years, playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals, but never really made a name for himself. After the 2015 season, the Jays traded Hendriks to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for pitcher Jesse Chavez.

Although his first few seasons in Oakland were tough, Liam Hendriks eventually hit his stride. He transitioned to an exclusive bullpen arm and focused more on his breaking pitches. In 2019, he was named an All-Star, posting a 1.80 ERA in 75 appearances.

Liam met his wife, Kristi while playing in Toronto. Kristi is Canadian and is a massive ice hockey fan. While the two lived in Canada, Kristi introduced her Australian love interest to the game, particularly to the Montreal Canadiens. To this day, both are massive Canadiens supporters.

Kristi is a fashion designer who owns a clothing line known as For the Field Apparel, which aims to combine fashionable wear with athletic outfits. The pair were married in a ceremony in Canada in 2013.

Liam Hendriks and wife Kristi are embracing their new life in Chicago

Liam Henriks has been with the Chicago White Sox for the past two seasons. Between him and his wife, they must be enjoying taking their life to a new city. In his new role as a closer, Hendriks has made nearly 100 saves for the team over the past two seasons. He will be an indispensable piece for the White Sox in 2022 if they hope to get past hurdles in their division, the AL Central.

