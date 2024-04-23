"Hunter Wendelstedt needs to be suspended without pay" - MLB analyst lashes out at MLB umpire after Aaron Boone's controversial ejection

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is infamous for his altercations with MLB umpires but the Yankees skipper was subjected to a bizarre ejection on Monday.

MLB fans are all too familiar with Aaron Boone being ejected by umpires for his antics. However, the Yankees manager was hard done by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt during a game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

While Wendelstedt tossed the Yankees skipper for allegedly shouting at him even after a warning, replays showed a fan in the first row behind the Yankees dugout screaming at the umpire.

But the MLB umpire's refusal to acknowledge his mistake after the game has not gone down well with the baseball fraternity. Senior analyst Jim Bowden made his feelings known after Wendelstedt's controversial comments on the ejection.

Bowden didn't mince words after the umpire's post-game comments, calling for his suspension following the controversial decision.

"Hunter Wendelstedt needs to be suspended without pay for 1 game for his actions and lack of accountability for his mistake based on his postgame quote," Jim Bowden wrote targeting the MLB umpire.

Hunter Wendelstedt refuses to back down from his controversial decision to eject Aaron Boone

MLB umpires have been in hot waters since the start of the 2024 season after an uptick in erroneous calls. What made Aaron Boone's ejection even more controversial was the Yankees manager's interaction with Wendelstedt.

Aaron Boone pleaded innocence during the controversial incident but the plate umpire was having none of it as he asserted Boone to take accountability for the actions from his dugout.

"Everything you said is exactly kind of what was communicated on the field," Wendelstedt said of the controversial ejection after the game. "That’s what Aaron said. He said that ‘a fan said it, a fan said it.' I said, 'I don’t care who said it.' ... It’s foolish to throw out a player if you don’t know who did it."

Wendelstedt's alleged lack of accountability has enraged fans and analysts with calls for robot umpires officiating the game gaining momentum with each passing week.

