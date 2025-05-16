'Hurt' Yankees won't pay tribute to Juan Soto during Subway Series vs Mets, claims insider

Tonight, Juan Soto will play against the New York Yankees for the first time since he spurned them in free agency. Sometimes, when players return to a team they once played for, especially if they were successful, they'll play a tribute video. Two MLB insiders don't think the Yankees will.

On one hand, the Yankees and Soto paired up for all of one season. On the other hand, Soto had an MVP finalist season and helped carry the Yankees to the first World Series berth in 15 years.

Brandon Tierney said there's no chance the Yankees do this for the New York Mets star:

"Not on your life, suckers. Zero chance. Not happening. None. Make it zero point none."

His co-hist Sal Licata agreed, but admitted it's not the best look for the Yanks:

"They're hurt. The Yankees are hurt. Even more fuel to the fire. Soto's going to go nuts. I kind of need to digest this because I'm a little startled by it. I respect it. I respect it from the Yankees, but it does show that they're scorned lovers."

Licata appreciates the fact that they're probably going to spurn the man who spurned them for ther crosstown rival, but he does think it paints a slightly jealous picture of the team.

Juan Soto excited for Yankees return

Juan Soto revealed to The Athletic that he's excited to come back to the Bronx as a visitor this time. The outfielder has spoken a few times about his eventual return since he left in free agency.

Juan Soto is ready for his return (Imagn)

With a smile, he said:

"I don't mind [the boos]... [They can] surprise you with anything... [I am] expecting the worst.”

On the other side, Yankees right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt is unsure how the reception will ultimately go. He said:

“I don’t know if the reaction will be as well-received as he would be in here (the Yankees’ clubhouse). But maybe rightfully so. I think it’s just part of the game. It’s a part about playing in New York and going to the other side, especially when you have both opportunities and choose the other one. The fans are going to take something personal to that, but that’s part of it.”

Yankees fans are expected to boo and be their general hostile selves when Soto returns and mans right field with a Mets uniform on this time.

