New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez had a legendary MLB career full of ups and downs. One of the most memorable moments of his time with the New York Yankees was when, in 2015, he rejoined the squad after serving a full season's ban for his role in the PED controversy. He blasted 33 home runs in his comeback season, which made him one of the MLB's top players that season.

In a 2017 'Vanity Fair' interview, Alex Rodriguez recalled his stellar performance and beamed with pride. He said:

"I did that at 40 and 100 percent clean, and no one can take that away from me. It told me everything about who I was."

Additionally, Rodriguez compared himself to Rocky Balboa, the mythical hero of the sports drama film series 'Rocky.' In the film, Rocky opts out of retirement and gears up for his last match against heavyweight champion Mason "The Line" Dixon.

Alex mentioned his contribution to the New York Yankees. He said that he was:

"a broken-down 40-year-old that didn't have a lot of allies."

After over 20 years in the MLB, he announced his retirement in 2016.

Post-retirement, Alex Rodriguez became an advisor to New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner

New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez played his final game on August 12, 2016, against the Tampa Bay Rays. Next, he went on to sign a new contract to work as owner Hal Steinbrenner's special consultant. He also served as the organizational mentor to newbie players for the 2017 MLB season.

Speaking about his departure from the MLB, Rodriguez said:

"This is a tough day. I love this game and I love this team. And today, I'm saying goodbye to both. You always think that you have one more hit and can help your team win one more game, for sure. That wasn't in the cards. That was the Yankees' decision. I'm at peace with it."

Cut to 2022, the former Yankees player is a successful entrepreneur. He is the CEO of his investment firm, A-Rod Corp. He co-owns the NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also has a slew of other investments. Currently, he is sitting on a networth of $350 million.

