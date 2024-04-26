“I almost died” - Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Dave Roberts after jaw-dropping catch off 104.8 mph comebacker

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto made the best start of his MLB career against the Washington Nationals as he threw six shutout innings to earn the 2-1 win. While his performance was strong overall, the highlight of his evening was catching a 104.8 mph comebacker which was heading towards his face.

Speaking to the media after the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed what Yamamoto said to him after the catch:

“I almost died.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto started his professional baseball career with the Orix Buffaloes in the NPB and is regarded as the best pitcher outside the MLB when he was posted in the market. Los Angeles Dodgers didn't waste much time and signed him just days after landing compatriot Shohei Ohtani on a record deal. Despite the huge price tag on him, the Japanese pitcher has been impressive since spring training and looks to have found his footing in the MLB now.

Thursday's outing was the sixth start for Yamamoto in the MLB, and it was his strongest showing yet. There is no doubt about his talent but he showed an increased control from the mound which was encouraging for the Dodgers. While he managed to shut out the Natioanls offence over six innings, he also pulled off an unbelievable catch on a comebacker from Eddie Rosario in the fifth. The ball was dangerously heading towards his face before his quick reflexes saved him.

Evan Phillips records seventh save of the season to finish Yoshinobu Yamamoto's strong start for the Dodgers

While Yoshinobu Yamamoto put on his best showing for the Los Angeles Dodgers so far, closer Evan Phillips recorded his seventh save of the season with a scoreless final inning. It helped the Dodgers to a narrow 2-1 victory and a sweep of the Washington Nationals. Spekaing to the media after the game, Phillips said:

"It's really no different than any other day. I try not to put too much stock into it. I just got right back to work."

Things are indeed working well for the Dodgers as their win on Thursday extends their lead in the NL West with a 16-11 record in the MLB.

