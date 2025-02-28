  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "I almost missed my wedding" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton revealed why she almost didn't walk down the aisle with Giants pitcher

"I almost missed my wedding" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton revealed why she almost didn't walk down the aisle with Giants pitcher

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Feb 28, 2025 12:22 GMT
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six - Source: Getty
When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton revealed why she almost didn't walk down the aisle with Giants pitcher Source: Getty

Veteran MLB pitcher Justin Verlander is heading into his 20th major league season in 2025. His wife Kate Upton will be seen in the stands cheering for the three-time Cy Young winner without her famous Houston Astros jacket as Verlander will be playing for the San Francisco Giants in the upcoming season.

Ad

Justin Verlander, who celebrated his 42nd birthday this month, became a free agent after his 2024 season with the Astros. He was signed by the Giants in the offseason on a one-year deal.

Verlander's wife, Kate, is no stranger to a hectic schedule because of her modeling and acting career. In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2019, Upton revealed nearly missing her wedding due to the Astros' schedule.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a segment where Jimmy Fallon and Upton discussed the All-Star pitcher's love for 'Fever Pitch,' the baseball wife said (3:00 onwards)

"I really relate to Drew Barrymore's character because that's what I have to do (planning things around the baseball games). I'm constantly looking at the Astros schedule and sometimes even when you look at it, you get it wrong, like I did. I almost missed my wedding. It's tricky."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Kate Upton also said she was open to sharing some ideas if people were looking for a plot for the movie's sequel.

"If you make a sequel, you want to get some stories, call me up," Upton quipped.

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton shared interesting story from the wedding

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander got married in November 2017, following their engagement a year earlier. The duo, who reportedly met during an ad shoot, had an interesting wedding.

Ad

The duo's friend and family gathered for their wedding in Italy, but Upton and Verlander weren't there as the three-time Cy Young winner was with the Astros for Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Everybody’s in Italy, everyone’s at the venue,” she said. “We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us like, ‘Your wedding’s so pretty, wish you were here.’ ”

Justin Verlander clinched his first World Series ring after the Astros defeated the Dodgers in Game 7. Two days after the triumph, Verlander exchanged vows with Upton in a scenic wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी