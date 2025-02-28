"I almost missed my wedding" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton revealed why she almost didn't walk down the aisle with Giants pitcher

Veteran MLB pitcher Justin Verlander is heading into his 20th major league season in 2025. His wife Kate Upton will be seen in the stands cheering for the three-time Cy Young winner without her famous Houston Astros jacket as Verlander will be playing for the San Francisco Giants in the upcoming season.

Ad

Justin Verlander, who celebrated his 42nd birthday this month, became a free agent after his 2024 season with the Astros. He was signed by the Giants in the offseason on a one-year deal.

Verlander's wife, Kate, is no stranger to a hectic schedule because of her modeling and acting career. In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2019, Upton revealed nearly missing her wedding due to the Astros' schedule.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a segment where Jimmy Fallon and Upton discussed the All-Star pitcher's love for 'Fever Pitch,' the baseball wife said (3:00 onwards)

"I really relate to Drew Barrymore's character because that's what I have to do (planning things around the baseball games). I'm constantly looking at the Astros schedule and sometimes even when you look at it, you get it wrong, like I did. I almost missed my wedding. It's tricky."

Ad

Ad

Kate Upton also said she was open to sharing some ideas if people were looking for a plot for the movie's sequel.

"If you make a sequel, you want to get some stories, call me up," Upton quipped.

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton shared interesting story from the wedding

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander got married in November 2017, following their engagement a year earlier. The duo, who reportedly met during an ad shoot, had an interesting wedding.

Ad

The duo's friend and family gathered for their wedding in Italy, but Upton and Verlander weren't there as the three-time Cy Young winner was with the Astros for Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Everybody’s in Italy, everyone’s at the venue,” she said. “We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us like, ‘Your wedding’s so pretty, wish you were here.’ ”

Justin Verlander clinched his first World Series ring after the Astros defeated the Dodgers in Game 7. Two days after the triumph, Verlander exchanged vows with Upton in a scenic wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback