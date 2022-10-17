"I always thought, you know, I’m going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape" - When New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's wife opened up about the hardships of embracing motherhood

MLB legend Derek Jeter’s wife Hannah Davis got candid and spoke about the hardships that she faced during her postpartum journey. In Editorialist’s Holiday 2019 issue, Hannah spoke about her weight gain with her first baby and revealed that she gained 70 pounds, reports US Weekly.

Hannah was expecting her first baby girl in 2017.

“No one really saw me, but I have pictures.”

Hannah also spoke about her second pregnancy, which happened in 2018.

“I always thought, you know, I’m going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape and it’s not that easy.”

Hannah also disclosed that she is really attached to her daughters doesn’t like to leave her daughters at all.

“I’m so deeply connected and attached to my daughters, I don’t like to leave them. My husband gets mad at me, because he wants to go on vacation sometimes, and I’m like, ‘Great! Let’s take the kids!’”

In an interview with “PEOPLE” magazine, Hannha said that she didn’t know she was pregnant while posing for the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover.

"I was having fun in Mexico, I didn't know I was pregnant.”

When asked about how she felt after getting to know about the pregnancy, Hannah said:

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I figured that much that this would be the next chapter in our lives after getting married. I am really excited to buy all the girly fun stuff.”

WATCH:

The couple met in 2012 and tied the knot in 2016.

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has three daughters with Hannah

Bella, Story, and River are the couple's three daughters, and they currently reside in Miami.

"The Call A phone call 25 years in the making." – Players tribune

Having children is amazing, Derek Jeter said in 2019 to "US Weekly," adding that he felt lucky to have two beautiful daughters at the time.

“You always hear people say, ‘Wait until you have your own kids,’ but it really is true. I couldn’t be happier. I’ve been blessed to have two beautiful daughters and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow each and every day.”

Hannah and her daughters attended Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction in September 2021.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." – Derek Jeter

Jeter was crucial to the New York Yankees' success throughout his entire career.

American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

The Yankees just honored him on the night of his Hall of Fame induction.

Poll : 0 votes