  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "I asked, begged, and prayed for a sign" - Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna Garcia opens up on finding "comfort" in a difficult time

"I asked, begged, and prayed for a sign" - Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna Garcia opens up on finding "comfort" in a difficult time

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 31, 2025 07:27 GMT
Los Angeles Premiere Of AMC+
Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna Garcia opens up on finding "comfort" in a difficult time - Source: Getty

Former New York Yankees star Nick Swisher's wife, JoAnna Garcia, knows what it's like to grieve, having lost both her parents and grandmother in a short period of time between 2019 and 2021.

Ad

On Saturday, the world observed National Grief Awareness Day. JoAnna reshared a post from Professor Kate Bowler, who talks about grief at length, saying how it needs to be handled.

She explained how grief is not the sign of being broken but is a testament to one's love for the person who is no longer here. She further highlighted the importance of letting people grieve in their own time and not rushing the process.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

JoAnna Garcia liked the explanation provided by Bowler and reshared it on her Instagram, where she attached a small message from her own personal experience:

"It has been a very heavy week for my family. I asked, begged, and prayed for a sign to just make me feel that glimmer of comfort. And this beautiful message was the first thing I saw. Gentle reminder for those who are grieving and for those walking beside someone who carries the weight of grief..."
Ad
Nick Swisher&#039;s wife, JoAnna Garcia&#039;s Instagram story via @jogarciaswisher
Nick Swisher's wife, JoAnna Garcia's Instagram story via @jogarciaswisher

Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna Garcia shares her own griefing process after losing parents within 16 months

JoAnna Garcia lost both her parents within 16 months. Tragedy first struck when she lost her father, Jay, in November 2019, while her mother, Loraine, died in March 2021.

Ad

On September 22, 2022, JoAnna uploaded a picture of their parents, while adding the caption:

"Some days are just harder than others. That whole thing about grief being like a wave. It’s so true. Missing you so much, mom and dad ❤️ If there are purses in heaven, I know you’re carrying mom’s so she has a free hand to hold."
Ad

JoAnna was with both her parents when they left the world. Moreover, just two weeks before her mother died, she also felt the void of her grandmother Helen, who also passed away.

Tragedies have befallen Nick Swisher's wife in more than one way, but she has remained strong and continues to be a voice for those going through something similar.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications