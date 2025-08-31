"I asked, begged, and prayed for a sign" - Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna Garcia opens up on finding "comfort" in a difficult time

Former New York Yankees star Nick Swisher's wife, JoAnna Garcia, knows what it's like to grieve, having lost both her parents and grandmother in a short period of time between 2019 and 2021.On Saturday, the world observed National Grief Awareness Day. JoAnna reshared a post from Professor Kate Bowler, who talks about grief at length, saying how it needs to be handled.She explained how grief is not the sign of being broken but is a testament to one's love for the person who is no longer here. She further highlighted the importance of letting people grieve in their own time and not rushing the process. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoAnna Garcia liked the explanation provided by Bowler and reshared it on her Instagram, where she attached a small message from her own personal experience:&quot;It has been a very heavy week for my family. I asked, begged, and prayed for a sign to just make me feel that glimmer of comfort. And this beautiful message was the first thing I saw. Gentle reminder for those who are grieving and for those walking beside someone who carries the weight of grief...&quot;Nick Swisher's wife, JoAnna Garcia's Instagram story via @jogarciaswisherNick Swisher's wife JoAnna Garcia shares her own griefing process after losing parents within 16 monthsJoAnna Garcia lost both her parents within 16 months. Tragedy first struck when she lost her father, Jay, in November 2019, while her mother, Loraine, died in March 2021.On September 22, 2022, JoAnna uploaded a picture of their parents, while adding the caption:&quot;Some days are just harder than others. That whole thing about grief being like a wave. It’s so true. Missing you so much, mom and dad ❤️ If there are purses in heaven, I know you’re carrying mom’s so she has a free hand to hold.&quot;JoAnna was with both her parents when they left the world. Moreover, just two weeks before her mother died, she also felt the void of her grandmother Helen, who also passed away. Tragedies have befallen Nick Swisher's wife in more than one way, but she has remained strong and continues to be a voice for those going through something similar.