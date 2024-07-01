"I basically broke your back" - Trevor Bauer shares post-game insights with Leones de Yucatan batter Yadir Drake

Trevor Bauer has taken to social media to grow his brand and provide coverage of his pitching exploits. Those exploits include record-setting performances in the Mexico Baseball League and in-game videos where Bauer is mic'd up talking to hitters and fans. In his quest to become an MLB pitcher once more, he's become a bit of an influencer.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This time, Bauer shared his conversations with a player on social media after the two faced off. Bauer is often seen talking with his teammates in the dugout and with hitters while on the mound, but a postgame conversation with someone he pitched against is relatively new.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bauer and Yadir Drake, another LMB star, spoke about the game. Bauer said:

"Well, I heard you and you were saying you guys were going to humble me. Pretty good, you guys got two hits through six innings. After your second at-bat, you were begging for a fastball.... So I blew 97 by you, then 98 for a weak grounder. I basically broke your back."

Drake and Bauer continued chatting and laughing about the game. Even though they were on separate teams, they were having a fun conversation after a tense matchup.

Trevor Bauer may sue MLB for return

While Trevor Bauer seems to be having a good time in the Mexican Baseball League, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher wants to return to MLB as soon as he can. That may not happen, though.

Trevor Bauer may sue MLB

As he struggles to find any route back to the big leagues, he has mulled over litigation. Via FOX News, Bauer said:

"I’d really prefer not to go this route, but if I continue being kept out of baseball as I currently am, I may have no other choice. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that, and I’m allowed to return to my career that was taken from me over provably false allegations that never held any merit to begin with."

Bauer said that he'd like to be an example of how people can grow and change, recognizing that the first portion of his MLB career was littered with controversies and problems.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback