"I had to become a comedian" - 'Late Night' host Jimmy Fallon once got candid about his baseball dream ending abruptly

Comedian Jimmy Fallon spoke about his past as a young baseball player in 2011. At a Nike event where the brand launched their Fuellband wristband, the talk show host shared the stage with other athletes, speaking about his experience with the sport.

Fallon, then 37, shared the stage alongside some of the world's most famous athletes, including cycling legend Lance Armstrong, NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, and track sensation Carmelita Jeter. When asked about his athletic background, the talk show host mentioned his days as a baseball player before becoming a stand-up comedian.

"Well, I played baseball as a kid," Fallon said at the event. "But once puberty hit, it was all over. I figured I had to become a comedian. I wasn't that good. Dad stopped coming to the games. It was pretty embarrassing for the whole Fallon family."

Jimmy Fallon has been a popular name in the entertainment industry since his time on Saturday Night Live. The comedian started with SNL before transitioning into a talk show host, getting his show, the Jimmy Fallon Show, in 2009. The success of his show made him a household name across the United States.

Jimmy Fallon compares himself to some of the best sportspersons in history

Fallon also discussed his thoughts on current athletes' fitness levels and who he considered to be the best in the world during the show. In a humorous response, he listed himself alongside some of sports' top personalities.

"When you think of great athletes, you think of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tiger Woods and, of course, me, Jimmy Fallon," the former SNL comedian had said jokingly.

Last year, he was seen pairing up with Yankees star Aaron Judge as both of them went around surprising Yankees fans at the MLB Store.

