"I was bedridden for four months" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia opens up about her postpartum depression after first pregnancy

On Wednesday, Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared her experience with her first pregnancy. The couple is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their third child.

Katia, who is quite active on social media, was asked by a follower about her hardest pregnancy. She responded:

“The first one. I was bedridden for 4 months to avoid cervical cerclage and prevent premature birth + it was 2020 during COVID + everything felt new and isolating + I suffered postpartum depression.”

Katia IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

Katia had her first pregnancy with her husband, Francisco Lindor, in 2020, through which she welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Kalina in November of the same year.

She revealed that during that time, she also suffered from postpartum depression, a mental health condition that can cause severe mood and health-related issues. Katia overcame these struggles and later married Lindor in December 2021.

In July 2023, Katia and Francisco had their second child, welcoming another daughter, Amapola, through a home birth. One Instagram follower asked her whether she planned to give birth to her third child at home as well.

Katia responded:

“Yep, with the grace of God. I will be having my 3rd labor at home. I was just doing my home birth kit shopping today.”

Katia IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia opens up about things that helped her postpartum depression

One follower thanked Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, for raising awareness about postpartum depression by sharing her own experience. The person also asked Katia what helped her cope with the condition, to which she replied:

“Definitely my therapist. I always recommend new mamas to find a good female therapist who specializes in postpartum, it helped me so much ❤️ the validation alone was game-changing but also learning to embrace the unique dualities of motherhood + recognize my needs and how to verbalize them to my village helped me to help them better understand how best to support me.”

Katia IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

Meanwhile, Katia’s husband, Francisco Lindor, is preparing for the 2025 season with the New York Mets. He is coming off a strong year in which he won a Silver Slugger Award and was also a National League MVP finalist.

