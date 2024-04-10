“I beg you all to get serious” – Blue Jays fans frustrated as team gives up 5 runs in 10th inning during loss to Mariners

It was a monumental collapse for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. The Jays dropped an extra-inning matchup against their American League rivals, the Seattle Mariners. After battling all game long, capped by a game-tying home run from superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto's bullpen completely imploded in extra-innings.

With the game tied 1-1 heading into the 10th inning, the Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to turn to struggling relief pitcher Tim Mayza to attempt and preserve the tie. This decision could not have gone worse as the veteran reliever struggled mightily, giving up four runs (three earned), including a home run to Mariner catcher Cal Raleigh.

The Seattle Mariners went on to win the game 6-1 after Toronto's offense was unable to close the gap. Needless to say, the devastating loss did not sit well with many fans, who turned to social media to criticize much about the 10th inning.

"I beg you all to get serious" - One fan said

There was a wide variety of criticisms for the disappointing 10th-inning collapse, with Tim Mayza taking the brunt of it off social media. Although the Toronto Blue Jays are without proven veterans Erik Swanson and Jordan Romano, a number of fans questioned the decision to turn to Mayza, who has been struggling all season.

"If they know Mayza is not right, why bring him into a tied game in the 10th? Why not Cabrera?" - Another fan added

"Mayza should NOT be in the MLB!" - Another Blue Jays fans said

Another target of fan frustration was polarizing manager John Schneider. Many of these fans are puzzled by the decision to turn to a reliever such as Tim Mayza, who has been struggling so much this season. Some have gone as far as to call for Schneider's job as the team fell to 6-7 following the loss.

"FIRE EVERYBODY IMMEDIATELY!!!!!" - One more extreme fan posted

The Toronto Blue Jays will need to correct some of their faults if they hope to have a deep postseason run

Even though Toronto ended up winning their series against the Seattle Mariners, they still find themselves in last place in the American League East. If the club is looking to make a deep push for the World Series, there are a number of areas that the team will need to address.

"What a brutal way to loose this one…omg" - One fan chimed in

It's been a slow start to the season for stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who will need to step up as the season progresses. Although the starting rotation has been improving, the bullpen is loaded with questions the team will need to address.

"I guess the parade is cancelled after today. lol" - One more added

It remains to be seen what the team will do moving forward, the only thing that is clear is that the team cannot be considered a contender right now.

