"I don't believe Aaron Judge even could grow a beard"; "So corny" - Fans mock Yankees captain for comments on facial hair rule change

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is among the few names fans haven't seen in the beard. Those wondering if that will change this season following an amendment to the club's facial hair policy are in for a disappointment.

As per the change, coaches, players, and staff members can now have "well-groomed" beards. This is a slight departure from the tradition of ensuring discipline within the unit, which has been in place since 1970.

Per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, Judge will not grow a beard despite the relief from Yankees management.

The comment has left some fans mocking the Yankees star.

"Bro is so CORNY," one fan commented.

"Aaron Judge Can’t grow facial hair out 😮😮😮," another fan wrote.

"That's cause he can't grow a beard," another fan added.

"I don’t believe for a second that Aaron Judge even could grow a beard," one fan posted.

"That’s why we can’t win a ring with him," another wrote.

Aaron Judge shared his opinion on the rule

In 1976, George Steinbrenner instituted the facial hair policy. At the time, growing beards were not the norm.

After nearly fifty years, the landscape has shifted, with numerous prominent baseball figures sporting beards with pride. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner stated that the policy was revised following extensive discussion.

Upon learning the policy, Aaron Judge said he supported the change but explained why he would not change his appearance.

"I think the rule will be good," Judge said. "I think it’ll help a lot of guys. If it gets us a couple more players that’ll help us win games, everybody will be on board for that.”

“I got drafted by this organization, so the very first day I was here, I’ve been shaving since 2013,” Judge added. “This is what I know, this is what I’m used to. I look around the building, look at old photos of the past legends and people that played here, they all followed that rule, so I just tried to follow on their path."

The Yankees fans remain divided and continue to debate whether the rule must be changed. Others feel that the rule has no place in today's world. What's your opinion?

