According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now one of the leading candidates to land the 2022 American League Cy Young Awardee Justin Verlander.

According to Morosi, the Dodgers suddenly emerged as one of the best landing destinations for Verlander. This came as the Houston Astros have spent their money on other positional holes such as Jose Abreu at first base. Morosi also mentioned that the Astros don't need Verlander as much as the free-spending Dodgers, who had a disappointing postseason this year.

Verlander is coming off a stellar campaign wherein he won the American League Cy Young Award. He led the MLB in ERA with 1.75, WHIP with 0.829, and win percentage with .818 after posting an 18-4 record in his age-39 season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could certainly use Verlander's endurance through long stretches of the season. The team's starting core got banged up during different periods of last season.

Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and Tony Gonsolin all looked formidable but spent long periods on the shelf due to several injuries. The only starters who kept the Dodgers afloat throughout the course of the campaign were Julio Urias and now-Los Angeles Angel Tyler Anderson.

Los Angeles Dodgers sign former All-Star Shelby Miller

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reached an agreement with former All-Star reliever Shelby Miller.

Miller was selected as an All-Star in 2015 during his time with the Atlanta Braves. He was then traded the following year to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2017, he had Tommy John Surgery and has since posted a measly 1-9 record through 41 major league games with an ERA of 8.92.

The 32-year-old has spent time yoyoing between the majors and Triple-A, spending time with different teams. He last played for the San Francisco Giants and will now join a Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen that features Dustin May, Evan Phillips, and Brusdar Graterol.

