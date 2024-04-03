“I believe he is getting closer to the point” - MLB analyst weighs in on Mike Trout’s trade possibility before deadline 

After Shohei Ohtani left the LA Angels in free agency, many expected the club would trade away Mike Trout to rebuild for the future. However, those rumors were quashed by Trout in the spring, saying he wants to win the championship in Anaheim.

Recently on the Foul Territory podcast, MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal was asked if Mike Trout would be traded ahead of the trade deadline.

"That is a question for Arte Moreno. Now, it's a question I kind of have an opinion on, and my answer would be yes, now is the time. It was the time last offseason." Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal added that somewhere in there, Trout will realize that Trout wants it. However, he pointed out that it has to come from ownership and their acceptance of the rebuild, that starts with parting ways with their center fielder for future assets.

"It's not the offseason before. Trout has to want it, and I believe he is getting closer to the point where he would be willing to entertain the possibility," Rosenthal added.

"But at the same time, this has to start with ownership, and it has to start with a willingness to listen to ideas and think about what it would take to trade Mike Trout, what it would require getting back, all of the things that go into this."

Ken Rosenthal admires Mike Trout's loyalty and says he can handle his fate if he wants to win

During the same interaction, Rosenthal delved into Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million contract, which he signed in 2019. The contract includes a no-trade clause, which can be waived if Trout wants it. Rosenthal admires his loyalty to the Angels but says if he wants to win, it's not going to be in Anaheim.

"Trout has a say in this. He has a full no trade clause, so he can effectively direct his fate, and he has maintained all along that he wants to win in Anaheim," Rosenthal said. "He wants to be like Derek Jeter, and while people criticize him for that, I sort of admire the loyalty.

"At the same time, Mike Trout wants to win. He's not just out there to collect stats, and fans can question that, and they can say whatever they want about him. These guys don't get to who they are without being intensely competitive."

"He wants to win, and the question is, where will he win? And the answer is becoming increasingly apparent that it's not going to be in Anaheim," Rosenthal added.

Trout is off to a good start this season but it remains to be seen if he gets to a point where he says, I want to get traded.

