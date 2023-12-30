"I don't believe it" "Need him back, he deserves that parade" - Dodgers fans hoping for Clayton Kershaw to re-sign amid rumors of Rangers move in FA

Clayton Kershaw, who spent 16 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, became a free agent in 2023. While the Dodgers focus on developing young talents like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, they have yet to make a decision about Kershaw.

Reportedly, the reigning World Series champions, Texas Rangers, have shown interest in the 35-year-old pitcher.

The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to build a super roster with the recent addition of Shohei Ohtani and a billion-dollar spending to date. Despite the presence of Glasnow and Yamamoto in their rotation, the team wants more depth with Kershaw in the upcoming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The other option for Kershaw is a return to the Dodgers, who, even after acquiring Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, want to add depth to their rotation,” Ken Rosenthal reported in The Athletic.

On the other hand, the Rangers will need starters as they might be without three of their starting pitchers - Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle - for at least the first half of the next season.

Expand Tweet

Dodgers fans are concerned about Kershaw’s future and have expressed their hopes for him to return to his former team on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Clayton Kershaw has been a crucial starter for the team since his debut. He has never had an ERA above the 4.00 mark, except for his rookie year. He had a triple crown in 2011 and won the Cy Young award that same year, becoming the youngest player to achieve that.

Clayton Kershaw’s chapter with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006, Clayton Kershaw made his MLB debut in 2008 against the St. Louis Cardinals. In his latest signing, he agreed to a $20 million contract with a $5 million bonus for the 2023 season. Kershaw has earned three Cy Young awards, eight All-Star nods, and five ERA titles, and was the MVP in 2014.

With the Dodgers, Kershaw pitched 2712.2 innings in 16 seasons, maintaining a 2.48 ERA in 425 games, including 15 shutouts, with a 210-92 record, and striking out 2944 batters.

Clayton Kershaw has led Los Angeles in 22 series for 12 postseasons with a 4.49 ERA in 39 games while striking out 213 batters in 194.1 innings.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.