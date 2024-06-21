"I believe in second chances" - Trevor Bauer's MLB return receives support from ex-Dodgers pitcher David Wells

Trevor Bauer has tried in vain to land a spot with an MLB team since being reinstated in December 2022. He has played in Japan and is currently in Mexico trying to stay ready and perform at a level that is high enough to get the league's attention.

In 10 starts for Diablos Rojos del Mexico, Bauer has recorded a 1.63 ERA with 83 strikeouts. He's pitched well, always hoping that he will get another chance to pitch in the MLB. A former MLB player is hoping for that, too.

David Wells, a former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher like Bauer, said, via Fox News:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I hope so.… I guess people are afraid. He was a hell of a pitcher. He should go in. I mean look at all these guys in the past who crap all over themselves and get in trouble. And they got second, third, fourth chances."

Trending

Wells isn't sure why a team wouldn't take a chance on Bauer. He believes owners who see the ability he has should sign him:

"He’s not gonna be a distraction to the team, and he’s going to go out and pitch, why wouldn’t you give him a second chance? I believe in second chances as long as they’re solidified and his was solidified."

Wells also pitched for the New York Yankees, a team Bauer faced in Mexico during Spring Training as he was trying to showcase that he still had MLB-level talent. Thus far, only the Houston Astros have reportedly even watched Bauer pitch.

David Wells believes Trevor Bauer has a target on his back

Trevor Bauer was suspended for sexual assault allegations which led to a lengthy legal situation. That is now behind him, though it is still a controversy that haunts him. David Wells believes he and other athletes have to be very careful when they are professional athletes.

Trevor Bauer is looking for a second chance (Imagn)

Via Fox News, he said:

"In sports, you get targeted so much by so many bad people out there. You just got to be able to cover your tracks and try to make the right decisions. And because we’re targets. Athletes are targets. I don’t care – men or women, you’re targets."

Wells thinks people will try to get a reaction out of professional athletes and then sue them and try to bring them down based on those reactions.