“I would bet on it" - Twins manager Rocco Baldelli certain about significant roster moves before spring training begins 

The Minnesota Twins are not yet done with the next season's transactions. According to manager Rocco Baldelli, they are all set to make significant roster moves before spring training.

Minnesota hopes to go beyond the ALDS this season, and a few roster moves can help. The Twins did well to top the AL Central. Adding some firepower to their roster is sure to be beneficial.

In an interview on KFXN-FM, Baldelli said that another trade will soon come along for the team. He sounded confident and was ready to bet on it.

“I would bet on it because we’ve always done something,” he said.

Although Minnesota had a slow offseason, Baldelli believes something interesting can take place before the team hits the field.

Spring training starts in less than a month and there are still a few top free agents on the market. Baldelli has yet to mention who they are looking into, but a trade is sure to be on its way.

“Almost every year between this point in the offseason and the first spring training game, we’ve made significant moves," Baldelli said.

According to Baldelli, players are signing at a later stage and this offseason has been pretty dull.

Who can the Twins possibly sign?

There are numerous options to add to their roster, but let's take a look at the free-agent market. Cody Bellinger is one of the top prospects if the Twins consider one. It also depends on what position they require and who they could replace.

Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler are two more top options. From the pitching end, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are the two best free agents. Minnesota can pick up either one of these pitchers for their rotation. However, the financial part is equally important to consider.

The Twins signed Donovan Solano last year after the workouts, which turned out to be an important deal. Solano played a crucial role in their success but remains a free agent. The franchise has yet to show interest in re-signing players at the moment. There is enough time to strike a deal before training begins.

