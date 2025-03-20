"I was in a bikini, which I don't recommend to anybody" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton braved Antarctic cold for big-name cover shoot

Many years ago, Kate Upton who is married to San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander, shared her experience from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in Antarctica in 2013. Upton is a renowned model who gained prominence after appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011.

Ad

In a 2013 interview with CBS News, Upton discussed her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover shoot, from that year and said:

“It took two days to get down there and we were on the ship for six days. To say it was an adventure was a complete understatement. I was in a bikini, which I don't recommend to anybody. But it was the most beautiful place I've ever been.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

In the freezing cold of Antarctica, Kate Upton took part in a photoshoot while wearing a white bikini paired with white shoes. She also shared how she managed to complete the shoot:

“I could really only do it for a minute and then everyone would come running and throw blankets on top of me and they would build me like a little blanket cave.” (via Today)

Ad

Upton is married to nine-time All-Star right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander, who is currently refining his pitching skills in Spring Training games. His last outing was against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, where he threw five innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six.

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton discusses aftereffects of her Antarctica photoshoot

Kate Upton, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35), during the third inning of game five in the ALCS against the Texas Rangers for the 2023 MLB playoffs - Source: Imagn

Back in 2013, Kate Upton wasn’t expecting her Sports Illustrated shoot to take place in Antarctica. In her interview, after the edition of the magazine was published, she spoke with Today about her shock and the physical toll the shoot took on her body.

Ad

“I was very surprised by the news that that’s where my shoot was going to be located," Upton said. "It was freezing. I’m from Florida, so it wasn’t great for me. When I came back I was losing hearing and eyesight because my body was shutting down, it was working so hard to keep warm. I was thinking warm thoughts."

Following her Antarctica shoot, Upton also appeared on the covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues in 2013, 2017 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback