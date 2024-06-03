"I blame Espada" "Cant believe Pressly still pitching in high leveraged situations" - Astros fans frustrated with another disappointing loss vs. Twins

The Houston Astros lost 4-3 against the Minnesota Twins in the rubber game at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. It was the Astros' second loss in the three-game series against the Twins.

In the first inning, Trevor Larnach hit a 413-foot home run, his sixth of the season, bringing in a run for the Twins. Both teams brought in a run each in the second inning, taking the score to 2-1.

Alex Kirilloff’s RBI double scored for the Twins while Victor Caratini’s 417-foot homer, his fourth of the season, brought in one for the Astros. The Astros bats went cold after Alex Bregman’s two-run homer in the third.

Jose Miranda of the Minnesota Twins hit a solo homer in the sixth and a double in the eighth, setting the final score. Astros fans were quite frustrated with their teams' loss and took to X/Twitter to vent their emotions.

“This team is really bad and there is no sugarcoating it anymore,” a fan said.

“I'm frustrated. the team seems flat. Joe needs to step up and inspire some guys and choose their destiny this year,” another fan said.

“Can we fire Espada now? Or are we going to pretend like he does a half decent job all season?” another fan wrote.

Many fans blamed Houston Astros manager Joe Espada for the defeat with some pointing fingers at Ryan Pressly.

“Cant believe Pressly still pitching in high leveraged situations. Just unreal,” a comment reads.

“Ryan Pressly should not enter a game if we are tied or have the lead. Regain his confidence by throwing innings in low-leverage situations, not by blowing games,” another comment reads.

“I don't blame Pressly. I blame Espada,” a fan wrote.

Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly pitched for one inning, allowing a run to the Minnesota Twins which led to their victory. He threw 16 pitches ten of them being strikes.

Astros manager Joe Espada expressed disappointment on the team’s loss

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown pitched for six innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven. Discussing the team’s tough loss and Brown’s performance, Astros manager Joe Espada said (via MLB.com):

“We had chances throughout the game to get a run or two in there and score a couple runs to extend our lead. Hunter did a phenomenal job. He was really, really good. He gave us a chance to win. We just couldn’t do enough to pull off this win.”

The Houston Astros will start a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

