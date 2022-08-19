"I can assure you. We will not work together" - Director of Derek Jeter Docuseries reveals getting 'into it on camera' with Alex Rodriguez while interviewing Yankees star

For the past few months, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has been opening up more on social media. He has also made more public appearances in lieu of this ESPN special 'The Captain'. On The Captain, they interviewed Alex Rodriguez, and apparently it was not pretty.

Randy Wilkins @pamsson A-Rod and I got into it on camera when I interviewed him. I can assure you. We will not work together. A-Rod and I got into it on camera when I interviewed him. I can assure you. We will not work together.

"A-Rod and I got into it on camera when I interviewed him. I can assure you. We will not work together." - Randy Wilkins

The relationship between Derek Jeter and Rodriguez has always been very controversial. Although the two were teammates for almost a decade, it has been rumored that they do not like each other at all. Whenever the two made appearances together, the conversations were always awkward.

However, it seems that things have not gotten better with time, according to this recent account with Randy Wilkins. Wilkins is one of the directors of The Captain ESPN special, and said he and A-Rod "got into it on camera" during one of the interviews. He followed this up by saying, "I can assure you. We will not work together."

Although this interaction was not with Derek Jeter himself, it raises the question as to what’s up between the two. Both he and A-Rod appeared with Michael Kay on a Yankees broadcast. During the broadcast, there were many awkward silences, and overall, tensions seemed very high.

"The Captain @derekjeter joins us on #KayRodCast this Sunday for Yanks/RedSox.7 PM ET on ESPN2 with @RealMichaelKay." - Alex Rodriguez

Now, since both have been retired for a decent amount of time, many hoped to see the two reconjoice. However, this beef seems to be beyond a personal level from both parties.

Their dislike for one another is honestly tragic to see as both were so dominant for so long in the league. They are two of the best players to ever play the game, and have shaped an entire generation of baseball. While they were both playing, however, there was always the question of who was better.

Who had a better career, Derek Jeter or Alex Rodriguez?

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals

When it comes to the shortstop position, both Jeter and Rodriguez are among the greatest of all time. Unlike Jeter, who was an all-time Yankee, A-Rod played significant portions of his career for the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. Throughout his 22 year career, Rodriguez registered 3115 hits and was four homers shy of 700. However, his career has been shrouded in controversy due to his steroid use.

Derek Jeter, on the other hand, was never accused of anything PED related, and spent the entirety of his 20 year career in the pinstripes. In those years, Jeter had 3465 hits and a career .310 batting average.

An argument can be made for both players on who is better all-time. When it comes to being a Yankee, however, the Captain easily wins that one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif