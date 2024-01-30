"I can’t control what people post" - Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend Jordyn Huitema opens up on cyberbullying

Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend Jordyn Huitema has opened up on being cyberbullied. It's an issue almost everyone on the Internet deals with, no matter how famous they are. Being a famous athlete and having dated famous people before, including Rodriguez, Jordyn is no stranger to the problem.

She recently up about cyberbullying in an Instagram video, and advised her followers to just learn to love themselves. She said:

"I just say learn to love yourself and who you are as a person. That anything that people say doesn't hurt you because you know the truth about yourself. I think that was my biggest growth area was knowing that, and being okay that people are going to say what they want to say, I can't control that."

The Vancouver Whitecaps star finished by adding:

“I can’t control what people say or what they post on my social media. All I can control is what I feel, what I think and how I act on a day-to-day.”

It hasn't always been bright and sunny for the Seattle Mariners' star's girlfriend, however she's accepting what she can control and moving on. She's not going to let any cyberbullying get to her.

Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend Jordyn Huitema trying to move forward

Jordyn Huitema spoke on rampant cyberbullying

Social media can be a catalyst for bad bahavior. It allows people to post insenstive messages and cyberbully-esque comments, that they otherwise wouldn't say aloud. Those comments can be hard to deal with for the people on the receiving end.

Nevertheless, Huitema is not going to let it get to her anymore, and she's hoping that her inspirational message will reach those it needs to and inspire them to face the battles they have on their plate and be able to get through feeling fine.

