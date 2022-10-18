“I can’t even think about having more kids now" - When Kate Upton shared her thoughts about expanding her family with her All-Star husband Justin Verlander

In an interview with Extra, supermodel and wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, opened up about expanding her family with her All-Star husband. Kate mentioned in the January 2017 interview how she is not ready to have more kids anytime soon after giving birth to her daughter Genevieve.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star married Justin Verlander on November 4, 2017. A year later, the couple welcomed their daughter on November 7, 2018.

In the interview, Kate shared:

"I can’t even think about having more kids now. I’m like, ‘I’m just sleeping through the night now,’ so it’s [memory of the pain of childbirth] still fresh in my mind.

Speaking about her daughter, Kate added:

“She actually is a really good baby. I feel like she’s a really cute mixture of us both.”

"Kate Upton Dishes on Baby Genevieve — Who Does She Look Like?" - @Extra TV

Currently, little Genevieve is all grown up and is three years old.

"The Verlanders have arrived." - @Houston Astros

In June 2022, she made an appearance at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium with her mom and dad.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton spoke about change in priorities post child-birth

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying

In the January 2017 interview with Extra's Renee Bargh, Kate Upton also discussed her shift in priorities after the birth of Genevieve, saying:

"Your priorities really do shift because it’s all about the baby."

Regardless, Kate stated that she tries to pay attention to self-care and keeps up with her workout regime. She said:

“I still find time to work out … I’ve been doing my Strong4Me workouts, which are 30-minute workouts that you can do at home. I do it right after I breastfeed, when she’s just going down for a nap and fit in a little me time too, because it’s important to stay strong and stay energized while being a mom."

"Here’s to all the strong women investing in themselves to be the best mom, role model and self they can be. 💪🏻 Happy Mother’s Day!" - @Kate Upton

It is truly heartwarming to see Kate's efforts to rear her daughter in a positive and woman-powered world. She also serves as a great role model for mothers by inspiring women around the world to take care of their bodies and mindset post-partum. Kudos!

Poll : 0 votes