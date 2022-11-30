The Aaron Judge free agency saga continues, but this time, it seems that the choice has been narrowed down to two teams. Per MLB insider Robert Murray, there is an impression that if there is a team that can pry away Judge from the New York Yankees, it would be the San Francisco Giants.

It is common knowledge now that Aaron Judge, who grew up in Linden, California, was a San Francisco Giants fan growing up. Murray also stated that it seemed odd that Judge's arrival video in San Francisco was leaked to the press even though the MVP has kept mum about free agency talks for so long.

Robert Murray: "[Judge has] kept everything private about his free agency, and then all of a sudden this [Giants] (video) is made public. I wonder if that was for a reason. I just thought that was weird. Something didn't feel right there …"

Below is a clip of Judge's arrival at The Bay that spread on social media:

"Breaking news into @MLBNetwork, via video from San Francisco: Aaron Judge has arrived in the city and is expected to meet with the #SFGiants this week. Join us on #MLBNHotStove at 9 am ET tomorrow for the latest. @MLB" - @ Jon Morosi

It remains to be seen where the biggest free agent of recent times will head but day by day, it seems to be getting clearer that he will either stay at the club where he made his name or join his favorite baseball club as a youngster.

Aaron Judge's 62nd home-run ball up for auction

On October 4, 2022, Aaron Judge sat on top of the world as he broke the 61-year American League single-season home run record when he hit his 62nd home run of the season. The momentous record happened at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and the ball was caught by Dallas-based fan Cory Youmans.

Youmans received offers that amounted to as high as $3 million, but he declined them. He instead went on to put the ball up for auction with the help of New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions.

The ball is currently up on Goldin's site and at the time of writing, had the highest bid at $1.05 million. Bidding will end on December 17 at 10 pm EST.

