"I challenge Alex Rodriguez to a boxing match" - Jose Canseco lays out challenge for Yankees legend to settle longstanding feud 'once and for all'

Former MLB World Series champions Jose Canseco and Alex Rodriguez seem to have a feud to settle or at least Canseco wants to land some jabs on the former Yankees star. In March 2019, Canseco accused newly engaged Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez with his ex-wife Jessica. Taking to social media, Canseco had challenged A-Rod for an MMA bout.

Just like in March 2019, Canseco has once again challenged Rodriguez for a boxing fight. He added that all proceeds will be donated to charity.

"I challenge Alex Rodriguez to a boxing match to end this once and for all. All proceeds will go to charity," he tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After retiring from MLB in 2021, Jose Canseco did try his hand in the ring but was submitted in the first round against Hong Man Choi in 2009.

As for the cheating allegations asserted by Jose, Rodriguez's ex-wife Jessica gave a no non-sense reply:

“Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose, he can keep playing with his Alien friends.”

Jose Canseco has more than one reason to get Alex Rodriguez in the boxing ring

The alleged cheating may not be the only thing Jose Canseco wants to beat up Alex Rodriguez for. An admitted steroid user himself, Canseco expressed his surprise when he didn't find A-Rod's name in the 2007 Mitchell Report, which covered many prominent athletes who used performance-enhancing drugs.

"[The report is] a slap on the hand," he told Fox Business Network at the time. "The report proved nothing. It just proved what we already knew. I saw the list of players, and there are definitely a lot of players missing. I don't know what they accomplished or what they are trying to prove."

"All I can say is the Mitchell report is incomplete. I could not believe that his name was not in the report," Canseco on not finding Alex Rodriguez's name in the report.

According to ESPN, Canseco's name appears 105 times in the Mitchell report, surpassing that of Barry Bonds (103) and Roger Clemens (82).

When asked by Alex Rodriguez himself about the claims and the report, A-Rod denied any such claims or accusations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback