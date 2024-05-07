“I was close. I was close to getting my wings” – New York Mets great Darryl Strawberry reflects on heart attack that nearly ended his life

It's been a roller coaster year for New York Mets great Darryl Strawberry. It was announced that the 8-time All-Star would have his jersey retired by his former club. However, all of that went on the back burner this spring. In March, the former outfielder suffered a heart attack, one that he said almost ended his life.

“I was close. I was close to getting my wings," Darryl Strawberry said on his heart attack. As shared by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets outfielder talked about his near-death experience, saying "It’s been a scary time, there’s no doubt about it."

"It's been a scary time, there's no doubt about it." In attendance today at Busch Stadium, Darryl Strawberry speaks out on his heart attack, making it to Dwight Gooden's number retirement, and his own upcoming ceremony in June

Strawberry has often spoken about his heart attack. He has shared his appreciation for his family and his faith in helping him get back on his own two feet. It might take some time before he is 100% again, but it is simply heartwarming to see one of the best of his generation recovering from a life-changing moment.

The three-time World Series champion, who recovered from his heart attack in Lake St. Louis, Missouri (only 40 miles away from St. Louis), made an appearance at Busch Stadium on Monday. With the New York Mets visiting the Cardinals, Strawberry made the trip from his home to the stadium to spend time with members of the organization.

The 62-year-old has not let his heart attack slow him down, as he has continued to get out and about. The former outfielder made a recent trip to New York City to help celebrate the jersey retirement of his friend and former teammate Dwight Gooden.

Darryl Strawberry will have his own jersey retired this summer

Strawberry's former teammate, Dwight Gooden, is not the only player who will be honored by the New York Mets this season. Strawberry will see his number 18 jersey retired by the Mets at Citi Field on June 1. It will be a special day for both the organization, the former All-Star, and his family.

During Monday's batting practice for the New York Mets, Darryl Strawberry spoke to the media and expressed his joy about being able to "say thank you to the fans and tell the fans I'm sorry for leaving." Following eight seasons with the Mets, Strawberry moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and New York Yankees.

