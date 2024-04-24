“I am most concerned about Jose Abreu” - MLB insider emphasizes on veteran slugger's prolonged struggle at the plate

Houston Astros player Jose Abreu has had the worst start of the 2024 campaign. He was signed by the Astros ahead of the 2023 season in hopes to be their first baseman but the veteran player has struggled so far this season.

Jose Abreu has recorded four hits in 59 at-bats, with no homer and only one RBI while scoring six runs.

In a recent episode of Foul Territory, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal talked about the players who have had a slow start to the season but it seems he is worried about Abreu the most.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I am most concerned about Jose Abreu because his start has been just dismal and he’s the oldest of those players, he’s 37,” Rosenthal said. “Goldschmidt last night had a better night, a single and a home run and he finally looked a little bit more, like Paul Goldschmidt his final two, three at bats. So he is a guy, man, it’s tough to count him out.”

Expand Tweet

“He’s had such an amazing career, he’s come out of things before. Of course like all players have, but Abreu, that one I just don’t know where that’s going and that’s a real concern,” he added.

During his time with the Houston Astros, Jose Abreu has struggled with a .220/.281/.354 overall performance but this season’s .068/.138/.085 slash line is especially disappointing.

In November 2022, Abreu inked a three-year contract worth $58.5 million with the Astros.

Astros need to step up to cover for Jose Abreu’s struggles

The Houston Astros are off to a rough start this season, sitting at 7-17 after their recent 2-7 loss against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. The franchise is providing sufficient time to Abreu in hopes of seeing him improve.

However, they’ll need to reconsider their options if he doesn’t start hitting soon. The club can opt for Joey Loperfido if they decide to bench Jose Abreu.

Loperfido had a batting line of .260/.359/.688 with ten homers and 24 RBIs in 19 games he played with the AAA Sugar Land while also being a standout in spring training.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback