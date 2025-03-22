"I’d lived a whole life before I’d met Derek Jeter" - When Hannah Jeter opened up about her life's journey before meeting Yankees icon

Before Derek Jeter's wife Hannah met him, she was already a well-known supermodel who had worked with the likes of Ralph Lauren Blue Label, FHM and Elle. While many may not believe it, she did not know who Jeter was when they first met at a restaurant in New York in 2012.

Having lived in the city for a couple of years at that point, Hannah was aware of the fandom surrounding the New York Yankees but had no idea of Jeter's status in the MLB.

Hannah Jeter was into sports herself, having started playing tennis at the tender age of eight and going on to become a champion in the Carribean National Tennis circuit. However, she was forced to give up the sport she loved after her modeling career kicked off.

Hannah started modeling at the age of 14 and soon found herself traveling around the world for her work. Hence, it was no surprise when she said that like Jeter, she had lived a whole life before she met her life partner.

In an interview with The Players' Tribune in 2017, Hannah spoke openly of her life before she met Derek Jeter, saying:

"I’d grown up really fast. I started working as a model when I was 14, and traveled the world and built a career for myself. A life like that - going from job to job around the globe, and especially in my industry - kind of forces you into adulthood."

"The truth is: Just as Derek had lived a whole life before he’d met me, I’d lived a whole life before I’d met Derek."

After the couple got married in 2016, they welcomed four children into the world: three daughters in 2017, 2019 and 2021, and the last one a son named Kaius Green in May 2023.

While Hannah is now a full-time mother, she continues to work with several brands in various capacities. Derek Jeter remains a household name as continues to appear as an analyst for MLB Network.

Derek Jeter took his wife Hannah to a padel tournament for date night

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah were present for the final day of the Reserve Cup Miami, a padel tournament earlier this year in January. The former New York Yankees star was not there as just a spectator but was also the captain of his team (Team Reserve) as they took on comedian Andrew Schulz's team (Team Miami).

While team Miami went on to win the tournament, the celebrity couple was spotted enjoying the evening in high spirits.

Some other celebrities present on the night were actor Zac Effron, Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and soccer star Paul Pogba.

