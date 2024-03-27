"I'd never been so nervous in my life" - Derek Jeter reveals uncomfortable moment on SNL when Yankees icon dressed up as a lady

Recently, in an interesting conversation with The Players Tribune, Derek Jeter and Cal Ripken Jr. went down the memory lane, looking back at old photos from their baseball careers and providing the story behind the shots.

However, one picture of Jeter dressed up as a woman caught everyone's attention. The photo was from 2001's Saturday Night Live, where Jeter portrayed and dressed up as Alfonso Soriano's wife. He was joined by other baseball wives, including Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer.

While talking about it on The Players Tribune, Jeter said he was nervous about the show. He talked about how he went through the entire saga, where he gave the opening monologue and put in his best efforts.

I'd never been so nervous in my life than right before I went live. You have to walk down the steps and do the opening monologue," Jeter said. "So, they asked me to dress up as a woman, and I did. Hey, if you're going to do it, you got to be all in, right? David Wells and David Co were dressed up as women as well, and I didn't know they were going to be there.

"So when they walked out, I just lost it. This is something that I could never get comfortable doing, and I was completely scared too. That did it once, did it once. I applaud you for um, for having the go, ... for embarrassing myself. We're good, we had fun, we had a really a good time." [3:53 onwards].

Derek Jeter discusses his investment strategy with A-Rod and Jason Kelly on "The Deal"

In a recent episode of the podcast "The Deal" from Bloomberg Originals, Derek Jeter opened up about how he decides to invest in someone's ideas.

"The way I look at it, Alex, is I invest in people. You know, you run into people all the time that have great ideas. Everyone has a great idea," Jeter said.

For Jeter, the character of one's running the business is important while he makes his investment decisions. He further added that it's a red flag for him if the sole purpose of the business is to make money.

"Some people have businesses where they're in it to make money," Jeter said. "Look, we all want to make money. But if that's your number one priority, if you're not passionate about it, then I think that's a red flag. So I always like to invest in people."

While he acknowledged that money is important for a healthy business, more so is the passion behind doing it.

