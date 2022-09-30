"I’d next like to announce our divorce" - Sportscaster Sara Walsh posts a special message for husband and Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann for giving up Aaron Judge's 61st HR ball for nothing

Sara Walsh, an NFL Network reporter, responded hilariously when her husband returned Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball.

After a fan dropped the ball into the bullpen, Matt Buschmann, the pitching coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, ended up with a historic item of memorabilia. Buschmann and reliever Jordan Romano delivered Zack Britton to the Yankees and later to Patty Judge, the mother of the team's star outfielder.

“I’d next like to announce our divorce,” Walsh joked on Twitter.

Here's Walsh's tweet:

Sara Walsh @Sara_Walsh Oh cool. He just handed that back without checking to see if our house is still here? I’d next like to announce our divorce. Oh cool. He just handed that back without checking to see if our house is still here? I’d next like to announce our divorce. https://t.co/37HmHIoomS

Judge made history on Wednesday night when he tied Roger Maris' AL single-season record for home runs with 61. After more than a week of misses, the fatal home run arrived in Toronto, and both the Judge and Maris families braved Customs and day-old Tim Hortons to attend. Their perseverance paid off in the top of the seventh innings, when the score was tied.

New York Yankees @Yankees 61 years since 61.



Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. 61 years since 61.Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. https://t.co/1V4Gums34C

Walsh and Buschmann tied the knot in 2014.

Sara Walsh and Matt Buschmann’s hilarious Twitter banter

Walsh started this Twitter thread:

Sara Walsh @Sara_Walsh Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement…. Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement…. https://t.co/gbhFSgDZBL

Just Walsh doing her work:

Sara Walsh @Sara_Walsh



Matt Buschmann wasn’t forced to give the ball back but he handed it over to Zack Britton.



“The Judge and Maris family have been flying all over the country. They deserve to have that ball.” Just a reporter doing work here… per my sources…Matt Buschmann wasn’t forced to give the ball back but he handed it over to Zack Britton. @Busch26 told me:“The Judge and Maris family have been flying all over the country. They deserve to have that ball.” #bluejays Just a reporter doing work here… per my sources…Matt Buschmann wasn’t forced to give the ball back but he handed it over to Zack Britton. @Busch26 told me:“The Judge and Maris family have been flying all over the country. They deserve to have that ball.” #bluejays

Walsh opened up about her miscarriage and her pregnancy journey.

"Missing Super Bowl festivities for the very best reason this year. I never said anything publicly about being pregnant for personal reasons. There were times we didn't know if we could have a baby. On Monday, we were lucky enough to have two." – Sara Walsh

Aaron Judge, the outfielder for the New York Yankees, made his MLB debut in 2016. He was named an All-Star and became the first MLB rookie to win the Home Run Derby in 2017.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Judge recently released Roger Maris' mark of 61 regular-season home runs in the American League, which was set 61 years ago.

