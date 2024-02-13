"I'd prepare for that game differently" - When Trevor Bauer revealed why he altered his strategy when playing vs. Astros

The 2024 regular season is right around the corner and Trevor Bauer still remains without a team. The former Cy Young Award winner has been spending the offseason attempting to land a second chance in the MLB, appearing on a number of podcasts and being present on social media.

As Trevor Bauer attempts to return to the MLB for the first time since 2021, a number of his old podcast and media clips have circulated online. One such clip saw Bauer appear on the hit podcast Pardon My Take in 2020. In the clip, Bauer talks about a number of topics, including the Houston Astros and their infamous 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"An interview Trevor Bauer did in January of 2020. Who here wants the Astros to sign him?" - @LeftyTravis

In the podcast, Bauer explained why he would alter his approach against the Houston Astros. The former Cincinnati Reds ace praised the way the Astros would come into a game, saying that the team was one of the best while preparing for their opponents.

Knowing that the Houston Astros had high-quality statistics and knew his pitching tendencies before their matchups, Bauer said "I'd prepare for that game differently." The star pitcher said that he knew how prepared the opposing batters would be before their matchup, so he had to change the way he would approach games against the Astros.

Trevor Bauer also explained how the sign-stealing scandal created a domino effect

As the episode of Pardon My Take progressed, Bauer continued to expand upon the ripple effect created by the sign-stealing scandal. The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher explained how the salaries of players come free agency could drastically change as a result of the Astros' cheating scandal.

The example that Bauer used compared Houston Astros players and those of the National League. He said that if one player knew was pitch was coming, it could have a positive impact on their stats at the end of the season, resulting in a higher salary.

Expand Tweet

"The MLB is blackballing Trevor Bauer" - @UDCincyFan

He then explained that a player in the same position but in the other league might not have stats as strong as the Astros player, which could not only see them have a lower salary but miss out on a job altogether.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.