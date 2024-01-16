"I'd rather my guy be out there and be a dawg" - Former MLB All-Star Chris Archer prefers dogged attitude from pitchers over analytics

In a recent episode on the Foul Territory podcast, former MLB pitcher Chris Archer shared his perspective on the evolving mentality of modern pitcher, especially in the context of teams heavily relying on analytics. Archer’s stance emphasized the importance of a pitcher’s mindset, even when analytical data suggests a different approach.

During the interview with A.J Pierzynski, Archer addressed the prevalent trand of teams, exemplified by the LA Dodgers, scripting games and limiting pitchers to shorter outings. Pierzynski probed Archer’s views on this shift, considering his experience with the Dodgers organization.

"You worked for the Dodgers, the Dodgers are the kings of scripting games, only letting pitchers go five innings, so if you’ve changed your tune now, you’re more of an analytics guy." - A.J. Pierzynski

Archer made it clear that, regardless of the analytical trends, he values pitchers with a competitive and assertive mentality. He expressed a preference for pitchers who want to go deeper into games, showcasing winning mentality on the mound. For Archer, the desire to compete and push oneself to the limits is a crucial quality, even if it may lead to disagreements with the team’s analytical approach.

"If the guy who’s on the mound does not want to go further than that I don’t really want him on the mound. I want all my guys to have that mentality even if we don’t think that's the right move [...] I?d rather my guy be out there and be a dawg." - Chris Archer

Archer acknowledged that there were instances where his own starts were shortened, partly due to health concerns. He emphasized the internal struggle between wanting to stay on the mound as long as possible and recognizing the team’s need for strategic decisions based on analytics.

"In the moment I wanna squeak as many outs as I possible can, especially when I know how valuable that can be. But there’s limitations, and it kinda showed up for the both of us. It kinda showed up that being removed earlier probably was the best thing for the team."

Chris Archer opened up about his health struggles during the 2022 season.

The former player shared insights into his experiences during the 2022 MLB season, where health issues affected his performance. He highlighted the delicate balance between a player’s desire to contribute and the team’s need for strategic decisions. Archer also mentioned fellow pitcher Dylan Bundy getting into discussions with the staff, illustrating the healthy tension between a player’s assertiveness and the team’s analytical considerations.

"Sometimes as athletes we can be a little bit delusional, but I’d rather err on the side of delusional than being super insecure."

In essence, Archer’s perspective underscores the value of a pitcher’s competitive spirit and determination, even in an era dominated by data-driven decision-making. The delicate interplay between a player’s mindset and analytical strategies continues to shape the dynamics of modern baseball.

