"I'd be stunned if that happened" - MLB analyst rules out Yankees' potential move for Cody Bellinger amid bullpen requirements

In the world of baseball, rumors often swirl around potential blockbuster moves, and the latest buzz involves Cody Bellinger potentially joining the New York Yankees. However, esteemed sports commentator Michael Kay shared his insights, expressing skepticism about the likelihood of such a move.

In an interview for the "Foul Territory Podcast", Kay delved into the Cody Bellinger to the Yankees rumors:

"I’d be stunned if that happened. I can’t see it happening."

Kay highlighted the New York Yankees’ already hefty payroll exceeding $300 million and the existing outfield lineup featuring Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo. Despite acknowledging Bellinger’s outstanding abilities and versatility, Kay emphasized that the Yankees might prioritize bolstering their bullpen over acquiring the former MVP:

"I think if they spend any more money it’s gonna be to bolster the bullpen rather than bringing Cody Bellinger."

The Yankees have already made significant moves in the offseason, notably acquiring superstar slugger Juan Soto, dramatically enhancing their roster. With additional funds to spend, the focus for the Yankees seems to be on shoring up their bullpen, a crucial component for success in the upcoming season:

"Even if it’s a discounted price, I don’t see it since they made the Verdugo deal."

Some analysts believe there could be a possibility around Yankees signing Cody Bellinger

While the prospect of Cody Bellinger joining the Yankees was initially speculated, the recent acquisition of Soto has led many to believe that such a move is increasingly unlikely. However, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that some executives still consider the signing possibility. One executive suggested that the Yankees could sign Bellinger, envisioning him playing at first base, center field and designated hitter in 2024 before potentially taking over at first base in 2025.

Bellinger’s potential addition would undoubtedly make the Yankees’ offense one of the league’s most formidable on paper. Still, the financial considerations and recent acquisitions make the move surprising and perhaps unlikely at this point in the offseason.

As the rumor mill continues to churn, only time will reveal the Yankees’ final moves and whether Cody Bellinger will indeed be donning the iconic pinstripes in the upcoming season. Until then, fans and analysts will eagerly await further developments in the dynamic world of baseball transactions.

