"I definitely missed the base there" - Trevor Bauer hilariously admits defensive gaffe when pitching against Czech Republic

Trevor Bauer might have a legitimate case to challenge singer Pitbull for the nickname Mr. Worldwide. The former National League Cy Young Award winner has taken his skills all across the globe, pitching in several different countries at varying levels of competition.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star has not pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021, however he it has not prevented him from continuing to pitch professionally all over the world. Following his release from the Dodgers, Trevor Bauer made his way to Japan to pitch for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars before eventually joining the Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the Mexican League.

While both of those stops were on professional contracts, Trevor Bauer made a surprise appearance with the Switzerland national team in October 2024 during an exhibition game against the Czech Republic. The two-game series took place at Eagles Park Stadium in Prague, with Bauer starting game two for Switzerland, something that he showcased to his social media followers.

"Typical for me, splitter looks good in the pen and then nowhere to be found in the game," Bauer said in his social media post about he performance.

The former Cincinnati Reds ace shared a video of highlights from his exhibition game against the Czech Republic, including one play on defense that may have gone in his favor when it shouldn't have.

During one at-bat, one Czech batter hit one on the ground which forced Trevor Bauer to cover first base. While the umpire called the play out after Bauer caught the ball, the pitcher claimed it shouldn't have been out.

"I definitely missed the base there," Bauer said after the runner was called out.

Ultimately Team Switzerland lost the game 12-0, however the appearance from the former MLB star was a special moment for those in attendance. Bauer's outing also helped bring more eyes to European baseball given his MLB success.

Trevor Bauer will return to Japan for the upcoming season

After continued speculation and coming off a strong season in the Mexican League, Bauer looked to secure another MLB contract in order to begin his comeback. Unfortunately for the veteran starter, he was unable to secure a deal, instead opting to head back to Japan for the upcoming season.

Bauer will return to the Yokohama DeNA BayStars on a one-year deal which is reportedly worth up to $6 million plus incentives. It will be interesting to see how he does in his return to Japan and whether or not an MLB club will give him another opportunity. At 34-years-old, the clock might be ticking on a potential MLB return.

