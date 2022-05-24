“I was a Derek Jeter fan” - Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout opens up about his childhood baseball idols, ranks New York Yankees legend at the top of the list

Legends respect legends, and that includes Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout and former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. In a recent interview, Trout opened up about his childhood baseball idols — the players he modeled his own game after.

Born in Vineland, New Jersey, Trout was less than an hour's drive away from Philadelphia growing up. Naturally, he became a diehard Philadelphia Philles fan. He loved watching players like Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins, but his main interest lay in a player who was never on the Phillies, Derek Jeter.

Unlike Jeter, Trout isn't an infielder. He plays center field with dominance, and he brings that same skill level to the plate. He owns a magnificent .305 career batting average over his first 12 years in the MLB. He's won the MVP trophy three times and finished in voting as the runner-up four times.

Brent Maguire @bmags94 The league-average hitter is batting .236/.308/.380 in 2022.



Mike Trout is batting .326/.437/.705 (228 wRC+) in 2022. The league-average hitter is batting .236/.308/.380 in 2022.Mike Trout is batting .326/.437/.705 (228 wRC+) in 2022.

Contrast that with Jeter. The New York Yankees superstar batted .310 over his 20-year career, but only hit 260 home runs. He wasn't much of a power hitter, but he still put up 1,311 RBIs. Jeter never won an MVP trophy.

In 12 years, Trout has hit 322 home runs — 62 more than Jeter. His 842 RBIs are quickly gaining on Jeter's 1,311 and will probably pass them by the time Trout retires. Trout's three MVP trophies are three more than Jeter won.

In many ways, Trout is the superior player. But in Trout's own mind, Jeter will always be the king.

(via Mike Trout reminds everyone that Derek Jeter was his favorite player growing upThen he names Phillies because that was his favorite team, but he makes sure once again everyone knows Jeter was his favorite lol(via @See_Hendo Mike Trout reminds everyone that Derek Jeter was his favorite player growing up Then he names Phillies because that was his favorite team, but he makes sure once again everyone knows Jeter was his favorite lol (via @See_Hendo) https://t.co/1VncZPmBR4

Nobody, not even Trout, disputes the greatness of Jeter. He was a perpetual winner. Jeter won five World Series championships and played in 14 All-Star games. His fielding abilities combined with his hitting prowess inspired players for generations.

Now, even the world's best player has told us that he was inspired by Jeter. Future All-Stars will certainly say the same about Trout.

