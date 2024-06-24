“I didn’t have anything on my hand, my glove, my belt” - Edwin Diaz responds to sticky stuff violation after ejection against the Cubs

Edwin Diaz was forced to exit the Sunday night game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Crew chief Vic Carappazza ejected the pitcher for using a sticky substance that increases spin rate. This follows a similar occurrence earlier in the season when Houston Astros' pitcher Ronel Blanco was ejected for the same reason in May.

Diaz's ejection was swift, as the closer left the game even before throwing his first pitch. The New York Mets had a 5-2 lead when Diaz came in to get the save during the ninth inning. During the routine check, umpires found a sticky substance on his hand.

Following his exit, Edwin Diaz denied using any illegal substances in an interview:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just said I used the same thing always. I rubbed rosin, sweat and I put my hand in the dirt a little bit because I need to have some grip on the ball. So that's what I was explaining to them, but they said it was a mistake. I understood, but at the end of the day I was using rosin."

Trending

The Mets closer further said that he was surprised:

"I was really surprised because I didn't have anything on my hand, my glove, my belt. They always check my hand, everything. I just said hey you can check my hands. They didn't smell anything, but they threw me out."

Expand Tweet

Edwin Diaz faces 10-game suspension

Following the game, Edwin Diaz was given a 10-game suspension for the violation. Vic Carapazza later told a pool reporter that Diaz's hand was extremely sticky and that the substance was certainly not rosin. According to league rules, if a pitcher is caught using any foreign substance, they will face an automatic suspension, which is what happened with Diaz.

The Mets pitcher has been experiencing a tough season, as his numbers dipped following his knee surgery in 2023. The Mets closer has dropped four saves for his team this season.