"I didn’t know he was that good" - Yankees superstar Juan Soto amazed by Aaron Judge's vibe and winning mentality

Yankees slugger Juan Soto has already taken a liking to captain Aaron Judge as the duo become acquainted at spring training. Soto was excited to play with Judge and his new teammates.

The three-time All-Star was impressed with Judge after getting to know him as a person. According to the Yankees beat reporter Bryan Hoch, Soto knew Judge was a great guy, but he was even better than he had expected.

Hoch took to X to share Soto's words about Judge. The 24-year-old stated that his vibe, positive thinking and everything about him are good. Soto was looking forward to spring training, saying it would be fun playing with Judge. He knew it was going to be great playing for the Brox Bombers.

“It’s even better than what I expected. I knew he was a great guy, but I didn’t know he was that good," Juan Soto said.

Juan Soto and Judge to be the driving force for the Yankees offense

Juan Soto and Judge are expected to be the driving force behind the Yankees offense. The duo could kick off something special for the team. Before spring training, Soto stated that they both knew the strike zone pretty well and that it would be fun playing together.

With Soto and Judge powering the offense, it will encourage the other players to bounce back and contribute from the plate. However, the duo alone will not be enough for the Yankees to reach the World Series.

Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo are expected to play a crucial role in the team's offense. Soto and Judge will certainly help as they have a higher possibility of getting on base.

Last season, Soto was the leader with 132 walks. He slashed .275/.410/.519 with a career-high of 35 home runs. As for Judge, he smashed 37 home runs in a limited number of games with a .267 batting average.

The Yankees offense struggled to perform last season. The franchise traded five players to acquire Soto to power their offense. After finishing at the 25th spot in runs scored, they recorded a low batting average of .227, which ranked 29th in the majors.

