"I didn’t think I was doing anything to warrant getting thrown out” – When Yankees’ Brett Gardner was ejected for banging bats on dugout ceiling

Brett Gardner might have been one of the most underrated players on the roster during his 14-year tenure with the New York Yankees. A Gold Glove Award winner and World Series champion with the Yankees, Gardner was a steady force for the Bronx Bombers in their outfield.

Although he may not have been known as a true superstar slugger, Brett Gardner was an important member of the New York Yankees. The talented outfielder was a defensive force and a leader inside the clubhouse during his career in New York. Never one to shy away from defending his teammates, Gardner found himself attempting to rally his fellow Yankees, leading to his ejection in 2019.

"Brett Gardner was tossed for banging his bat on the dugout and Phil Cousy told him that’s why" - @BigBabyDavid_

During an important matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians (Guardians), the Bronx Bombers and home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi had a few heated exchanges. Following a Cameron Maybin strikeout call, which appeared to be a walk, manager Aaron Boone found himself ejected from the action after some choice words from the dugout.

Following Aaron Boone's ejection, Brett Gardner soon found himself on the outs with Phil Cuzzi as well. The veteran outfielder was banging his bat on the roof of the Yankees' dugout in an attempt to fire up his teammates, however, Cuzzi decided to toss Gardner as well.

"I didn’t think I was doing anything to warrant getting thrown out," Gardner said of the ejection. "I can understand (Cuzzi) coming over there and maybe telling me to knock it off, you’re making too much noise," he continued, however, he felt that the ejection was both unwarranted and too quick.

That was not the only time that Brett Gardner was ejected for banging bats in the dugout

Roughly one week prior to his ejection by Phil Cuzzi on August 17, 2019, Gardner was a part of a similar situation. On August 9, 2019, the New York Yankees were squaring off against their AL East rival, the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.

Gardner was seen banging his bat in the dugout again and was soon tossed from the Yankees game against the Blue Jays. Although Chris Segal said that the ejection was the result of comments coming from the dugout, the fact that Gardner was ejected from a game while also banging his bat was something to behold.

"Brett Gardner was ejected from the dugout, and Aaron Boone had to restrain him from the ump (via @YESNetwork)" - @si_mlb

