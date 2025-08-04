"I would disagree" - Aaron Boone takes issue as Alex Rodriguez calls out Yankees' lack of "accountability"

Manager Aaron Boone has been under fire lately from several New York Yankees legends for the lack of discipline and accountability the group has shown during the last two months, which has seen them fall off the top of the AL East standings.

Ad

Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, who were part of the team that won the World Series in 2009, have been critical of the Yankees. The club has yet to win another title since, and if they keep up with their sluggish play, the World Series drought may not be over anytime soon.

"If any one of us made a mistake, we would be sitting our b**t right on the bench,” Rodriguez said on FOX's pregame show before Saturday night’s Speedway Classic between the Braves and Reds. “I see mistake after mistake, and there’s no consequences.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Aaron Boone was made aware of the criticism being placed upon him and his squad by the Yankees legends during a postgame press conference on Sunday, he said (via MLB):

“Look, we’re the Yankees. When we lose games, if it’s in and around a mistake, that criticism is fair game. At the end of the day, we have all the pieces to be a really good team. That’s on me and all of us to get the most out of that.”

Ad

However, he has an issue with A-Rod's words regarding accountability.

"I would disagree a little bit with the accountability factor, but the reality is, we’re focused every day on being the best we can be," Aaron Boone added.

"That’s how we have to do it. But I understand when it doesn’t happen, or we don’t have the record that I think we should have, or certainly people think we should have – that comes with the territory."

Ad

Derek Jeter critical of Aaron Boone's Yankees making obvious mistakes far too many

Derek Jeter, who also shared the panel with A-Rod during Saturday night’s FOX pregame show at Bristol, also took a shot at the current Yankees roster. He pointed out recent fielding and baserunning mishaps to back up his point that the Yankees are making obvious mistakes far too many.

Ad

"They make way too many mistakes,” Jeter said. “And you can’t get away with making that number of mistakes against great teams. It just doesn’t happen.

"They had baserunning mistakes today – you saw [Trent Grisham] getting thrown out at home plate. You can’t continue to do it. You have to clean it up.”

Whether Aaron Boone agrees or not, the Yankees are making mistakes, and they need to turn things around if they want to make the postseason as a division leader instead of a wild card team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More