“I do. I think most people do” - Roger Maris Jr. considers Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire's home run elite list inclusion illegitimate as Aaron Judge ties his father's record

Aaron Judge has made history for the New York Yankees. He has tied the record set by Roger Maris in 1961. More specifically, Maris his 61 home runs, 61 years ago, in 1961.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Roger Maris Jr. said that if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs, he should be celebrated as the single-season home run champ.



Asked if he considers Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire illegitimate, Maris said: "I do. I think most people do." Roger Maris Jr. said that if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs, he should be celebrated as the single-season home run champ. Asked if he considers Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire illegitimate, Maris said: "I do. I think most people do."

"Roger Maris Jr. said that if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs, he should be celebrated as the single-season home run champ. Asked if he considers Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire illegitimate, Maris said: "I do. I think most people do." - @ Bryan Hoch

Also the league leader in both RBIs and batting average, Judge looks set to win the AL Triple Crown. The Triple Crown goes to the leader in home runs, RBIs and batting average. It last went to Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

Now that Judge has tied Roger Maris' record, he has a week left in the season to beat it, at least in the eyes of the mainstream. There is, however, a school of thought that does not recognize Maris himself as the all-time home run champ.

Technically, the all-time home run leader is Barry Bonds. Bonds hit 74 home runs in the 1997 MLB season for the San Francisco Giants. Because Bonds was using Performance-Enhancing Drugs (PEDs), his record was discounted.

However, many still consider Bonds to be the home run leader, despite his drug misuse. Popular MLB commentator Jared Carrabis believes this.

Although Roger Maris passed away in 1985, his son, Roger Maris Jr. has spoken out on the issue. When asked if he believes that Bonds' record is illegitimate, Maris Jr. replied:

"I do. I think most people do."

This would imply that Maris Jr. believes his father is tied with Aaron Judge for the most home runs in a season in history.

New York Yankees @Yankees 61 years since 61.



Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. 61 years since 61.Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. https://t.co/1V4Gums34C

"61 years since 61. Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books." - @ New York Yankees

Aaron Judge looks set to make history

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge drilled his 61st home run of the year on Wednesday night. It came in the seventh inning against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza. The dinger put the Yankees up in the game 5-3. They would eventually go on to take the game by a final score of 8-3.

With a pair of series left in the season, it appears that Judge may well hit his target. More than likely, he will be considered the Home Run King forever after.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far