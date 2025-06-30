“I don’t do ‘doubt’” - Marcus Stroman sends strong message following return from injury in Yankees 12-5 win

New York Yankees starter Marcus Stroman's return to the mound on Sunday was a successful one. Stroman, who had last pitched in the MLB on the 11th of April, gave up one earned run in 5.0 innings in a dominant 12-5 win against the Athletics.
After the game, Stroman restated his determination. The pitcher has recalled how he made a swift return after tearing his right ACL in 2015, an issue that has plagued him since.
“I tore my ACL and made it back in five months,” Stroman said, “so I don’t do doubt. So I knew I’d be back at some point, it was just a matter of when.”
Marcus Stroman's left knee inflammation issues proved too much for him to fight through after just three starts into the season. He had an 11.57 ERA after those games and was placed on the Injured List.
He didn't have a successful rehab stint either, notching up a 6.97 ERA in three starts. Stroman's final outing, just four days before his return to the rotation, saw him earn five runs on 10 hits in just 3.2 innings pitched for Double-A Somerset.
Despite the concerning statistics, Stroman was trusted by Aaron Boone and the rest of the Yankees management and he delivered. He had a strong start during the outing and even survived a trainer visit on the mound necessitated by a comebacker from Max Muncy that hit his hamstring in the second inning. The only extra base hit he earned during the game was a solo home run by Willie MacIver.
Aaron Boone impressed with Marcus Stroman's outing
Heading into the game, manager Aaron Boone had stated that pushing Marcus Stroman to the rotation was to check whether he can command the plate with lefty and righty hitters, both, and whether his seven-pitch arsenal is doing well.
Boone spoke about it after the game and expressed his satisfaction.
“I thought he was terrific today,” Aaron Boone said. “He was a little bit of an unknown going out there coming off his buildup out -- I know he’s coming off a tough one down there in Triple-A, but I thought he got after it really good today.
“He got pitches where he needed to, I thought he had a presence on both sides of the plate, was a little unpredictable using his sinker, his cutter and the different breaking balls -- but he got after it in the zone when he needed to and gave us everything we needed.”
Marcus Stroman would be required to pitch well as the Yankees' rotation continues to shine. It is the sixth best in the league with a 3.41 ERA.