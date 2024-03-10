"I don’t hold grudges" - Carlos Correa has 'moved on' from his failed blockbuster deals with Giants & Mets

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has no regrets about his failed San Francisco Giants and New York Mets deals. The All-Star shortstop bared his emotions in a recent chat with the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

The former Houston Astros World Series winner had agreed to a blockbuster 13-year $350 million contract with the Giants but the San Francisco-based team pulled the plug on the move over “medical concerns."

Correa's agent Scott Boras pivoted to the New York Mets, but a potential $315 million deal for 12 years did not go through as the player's camp did not quite agree to the terms set by the Mets.

However, the two-time All-Star is enjoying life in Minnesota since re-signing with the team on a reported $200 million deal in 2023. Correa is not bothered by what happened in the past and is more than happy with his journey with the Twins.

“I’m a simple guy. I’m a chill guy,” Correa told The Post on Saturday. “I don’t hold grudges. It’s just the nature of the sport. It’s the nature of business. You have to move on. You can’t let that consume you.

“It will probably never happen in baseball again,” Correa said of his two back-to-back failed mega deals.

Carlos Correa happy with his Twins reunion

The reason for Correa's failed deal was an ankle injury he sustained in 2014. However, the World Series winner claimed that the injury has not troubled him since its first occurrence almost a decade ago.

“If you know me, you know I trust in God … [and] focus on things I can control. That’s how I handled the whole situation,” Correa said. “At some point, it got out of my control and the numbers I put up and all my accomplishments didn’t matter. It was just about that one injury that I had in 2014 that hadn’t bothered me ever since.”

Correa played a significant role in the Minnesota Twins' postseason run last year where they managed their first playoff victory since 2004.

“From what I saw from the fans in Minnesota in the postseason, we can try to bring baseball back to Minnesota like it was when Rod Carew, Tony Oliva and [Harmon] Killebrew were playing,” Correa said. “I’m excited for that.”

However, the team came up short against his former team, the Astros, in the ALDS.

