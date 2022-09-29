"I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!" - Pop culture icon Jennifer Lopez once spilled the beans about making babies with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in her 50's

Not a single day went by when former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his then-fiance Jennifer Lopez failed to make headlines. From doing interviews together to turning heads at the Met Gala, the power couple were inseparable and gave MLB fans relationship goals.

After seeing each other for two years, Alex proposed to Jennifer in a lovely setup in the Bahamas, where they got engaged in March 2019. Right after, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her willingness to expand her family with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE Magazine.

When asked if she'd consider having another child, Jennifer Lopez replied saying:

"I want to! I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!"

Both J.Lo and A-Rod have two children from their first marriages.

Jennifer has 14-year-old twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximillian David Muñiz with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

While A-Rod has two daughters, 14-year-old Ella and 17-year-old Natasha, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez mentioned raising their teenage children are their "No. 1 " priority

Alex Rodriguez went down on his knees to propose Jennifer Lopez in march 2019.

A-Rod is currently in his late 40s, while Jennifer Lopez is in his early 50s. Both have enjoyed immense success in their respective careers and achieved all of their goals.

Although they continue to pursue more in life, Alex and Jennifer are highly focused on their kids.

In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Jennifer Lopez said that as a couple, the top-most priority in their lives was raising their children.

"We are mindful of fulfilling our own dreams but raising our children and being present in their lives is our no. 1 job."

"Heading into the weekend like." - @A-Rod

It was lovely to see J-Rod coparenting their children. The pair became a perfect example of a blended family. The former flames, who once shared an understanding and lovable relationship, chose to part ways in April 2021.

Jennifer is currently married to Academy Award recipient Ben Affleck, while A-Rod embraces his single life.

