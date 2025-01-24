“I don’t know what’s making this so difficult” - Jack Flaherty on his bewildering free-agent struggle despite strong 2024 season

Though Jack Flaherty regressed in 2023 battling back from an injury, he made a triumphant return to the Big Leagues last season. The campaign started off tremendously in Detroit and finished with a championship ring after being traded to Los Angeles to help the Dodgers win an eighth World Series title.

The right-hander played to a +3.1 WAR pitching to a 3.17 ERA and racking up 194 strikeouts through 162 innings of work split between both teams. However, his bounce-back showing currently finds him without a home for the 2025 MLB season with pitchers and catchers set to report to Spring Training in less than three weeks.

The situation had the guys on the "Foul Territory" podcast looking for answers when they had Jack Flaherty on the show. The timing couldn't have been more perfect, especially after Flaherty recently took to X/Twitter to express his current thoughts on the Dodgers, which caused quite a stir.

A.J. Pierzynski had been championing for Flaherty to get signed on the show for weeks and appeared flustered when asking why the righty was yet to latch onto a team.

"What's not normal? You started Game 1 of the World Series for the team that won the World Series. Where are the Jack Flaherty rumors," Pierzynski asked. Why have I heard nothing? You should be on the top of the list for 20 teams!"

Flaherty would go on to admit that his 2023 campaign was a struggle but also acknowledged the improvement exhibited last season led him to believe he would've been plucked from free agency quicker than what's transpired.

It's gotten even tougher for the right-hander knowing all the other top guys, including Roki Sasaki, have been signed without any rumblings coming down the pike.

"I wish I had a better answer other than I don't know what's making this so difficult," Flaherty said.

Good things will likely come for Jack Flaherty

Evidenced by the stat line the right-hander put forth last season, teams are bound to come knocking in the coming weeks, if not days. Flaherty will likely find himself on a Major League roster at some point. Good starting pitching is tough to find these days, and the eight-year vet has proven to be a durable commodity when healthy.

Rumors have swirled about a return to Motown to pitch alongside Tarik Skubal atop the Detroit Tigers' rotation. The Baltimore Orioles also have an open slot in their starting five after Corbin Burnes bolted for the desert to join Zac Gallen as the staff aces for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Other teams that could potentially have an interest in Jack Flaherty include the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs.

