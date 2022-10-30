In July 2022, former MLB relief pitcher Jonathan Papelbon accused his former teammate Bryce Harper of being self-centered and lacking leadership qualities.

Jonathan's rant came after he was asked to put in his two cents about the 2022 MLB season, the performance of the Phillies, and the 2X MVP, Bryce.

Speaking about the Phillies in an interview with Betway, an online gambling company, Jonathan Papelbon said:

"It's always been kind of chaotic in Philadelphia, with the fans, with the players, with the front office. It's like a s**tshow there. And, for me, I see the s**tshow continuing. I mean, they fired their manager, what, two months into the season? As long as that stuff happens, Philadelphia will never win again. Philadelphia will never get back to the playoffs.”

He added:

“When they brought in me, Cliff Lee and Roy Halladay, everybody started getting hurt, and the sh**show began after that, I believe. It's been nothing but downhill for the Phillies since then, and there hasn't been anything even close to resembling a postseason team.”

Further, Jonathan recalled his time with his former Nationals teammate Bryce and attacked him saying:

"I don't necessarily see him being a huge leader of the team, because he was never really a leader when I played with him. He kind of went about his own business and more was a me-guy or an I-guy, and wasn't really into what was happening in the clubhouse, and didn't have that pull for the team.”

David B. Larter @DavidLarter Remember a few months ago when Papelbon, on the basis of his interaction with a 22-year-old Bryce Haprer, was dogging him as selfish and that the Phillies had no chance of making the playoffs? nbcsports.com/philadelphia/p… Remember a few months ago when Papelbon, on the basis of his interaction with a 22-year-old Bryce Haprer, was dogging him as selfish and that the Phillies had no chance of making the playoffs? nbcsports.com/philadelphia/p…

"Remember a few months ago when Papelbon, on the basis of his interaction with a 22-year-old Bryce Haprer, was dogging him as selfish and that the Phillies had no chance of making the playoffs?" - @David B. Larter

Bryce Harper and Jonathan Papelbon played together with the Washington Nationals from 2015 to 2016.

Jonathan played for the Nationals for the final time in 2016 because he was released by the MLB franchise on July 4, 2016. Bryce, meanwhile, went on to play for three more years with the Washington Nationals before joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019.

Bryce Harper won the NLCS MVP 2022

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day

Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies star, finished an incredible series with a game-winning two-run home run in Philadelphia's 4-3 victory over the Padres. His spectacular shot helped him earn the NLCS MVP award in 2022.

ESPN @espn Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP 🏆 https://t.co/95JoJ3Ca8Y

"Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP." - @ESPN

Undeniably, Jonathan's rant acted as a motivation for Bryce to pull up his socks and deliver the best. Great going!

Poll : 0 votes