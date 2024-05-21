"I don’t ride the roller coasters" - Freddie Freeman asserts belief in consistency after grand slam night

Los Angeles Dodgers first basemen Freddie Freeman's big night on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks helped his team to a 6-4 win. Freeman asserted the importance of consistency after the Dodgers extended their winning streak to four games.

While Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts have hit the ground running for the Dodgers this season, Freeman has made a slow start following his impressive 2023 for the team.

However, the seven-time All-Star looked in his elements on Monday when he smoked a grand slam, his sixth of the career and first of the season, in the third inning. Will Smith followed it with a solo home run as the Dodgers went back-to-back in a six-run inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite one of his best nights of this year, Freeman emphasized consistency throughout the season:

“Still looking at the numbers and they’re OK. I never kind of waiver. It’s a long season. I don’t ride the roller coasters. I try and keep to the straight roller coasters all the time.”

It was the former NL MVP's fifth homer of the season and while the metrics might not be comparable to that of Ohtani or Betts, Freeman is still one of the most productive first basemen in the league, barring Bryce Harper who has superior OPS.

Dave Roberts praises 'elite' Freddie Freeman's grind

Freddie Freeman finished third in the MVP rankings last season after registering career-best numbers for hits (211), runs (131) and doubles (59). Despite his slow start, the 2021 World Series winner is on pace for a 100-run season.

Dodger manager Dave Roberts was all praise for his star first baseman who has hit a bit of form after smashing his third home run in May.

“This year he hasn’t really had a hot streak yet,” Roberts said, "but he’s still managing to be a very productive hitter. Tonight was a really good night for him. I know it felt good to drive in four runs. Even when he’s a guy who’s searching as he’s been, he’s still an elite hitter.”

Freddie Freeman was all smiles after he appeared for a curtain call from the Dodgers crowd chanting his name. The Dodgers will hope for a third consecutive series win when they face the Diamondbacks in the second game of the series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback