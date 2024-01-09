"I don’t see him coming back anytime soon" - Wander Franco's chances of MLB return very slim per former US prosecutor

Over the past few weeks, the case against Wander Franco has moved forward at breakneck speed. Following a months-long investigation by MLB and Dominican authorities, the Tampa Bay Rays player was arraigned in early January on charges of allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The scandal first broke in August, when a 14-year-old in the Dominican Republic claimed she had been in a relationship with the 22-year-old. Immediately, Franco was placed on the restricted list and his likeness was taken down around Tropicana Field.

Although Franco was released from prison after posting 2 million pesos (about $35,000), the case is still far from over. According to Javad Khazaeli, a former prosecutor for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Franco could have a hard time getting back into the United States. Khazaeli told The Athletic:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Barring a full exoneration in this case, where it comes out that this was all made up, I don’t see him very likely coming back anytime soon, if ever"

On January 5, a Dominican judge ruled that the Tampa Bay Rays infielder will be allowed to leave his home country provided he returns once a month to appear before authorities. However, Khazaeli, and others, believe that the case may indeed be enough for US Customs to revoke or nullify Franco's visa, making him ineligible for entry into the USA.

At the time that the heinous accusations surfaced, Franco was hitting .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. His last appearance in a Rays uniform came on August 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Expand Tweet

"The Court dismisses charges of money laundering and commercial sexual exploitation against Wander Franco. The shortstop will only be prosecuted for sexual abuse, and abduction and seduction of a minor" - ALERTAS MUNDIAL

For the Rays, the situation poses a remarkable challenge. Wander Franco's 2021 contract worth $182 million over eleven seasons was the largest ever handed out in franchise history. Now, the team, along with everyone else, is unsure if he will ever play in MLB again.

The case against Wander Franco is looking graver by the day

Because the investigation into Franco took so long, it faded from the public discourse. However, recent events make it look like the young star is far from innocent, despite a good deal of initial skepticism.

2023 saw no shortage of scandal. From New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German to Julio Urias of the Dodgers seeing themselves mired in assault cases. However, Wander Franco's charge is especially grave and has the potential not just to end his MLB career, but also his freedom, for a very long time.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.