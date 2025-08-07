  • home icon
  • “I don’t do that!” - Reds manager lashes out during post-game press conference after crushing 6-1 loss vs. Cubs

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 07, 2025 13:40 GMT
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals - Source: Imagn
Terry Francona wasn't pleased with a particular question after his team's loss (Source: Imagn)

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona had an outburst after their 6-1 loss against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Despite impressive showings in the first two games before the loss in the series finale, the Reds manager didn't see a silver lining.

Speaking to reporters post-game, Francona reacted harshly when asked about positive outtakes from his team's effort:

"I don't do that. If I thought it was productive, I'd do it. It's just not a productive way to do things. I don't know why you asked that."
Tensions seem to be high in the Reds camp, who are locked in the National League West Wild Card race. Ahead of the game, they sat 3.0 games outside the Wild Card spots, and with their highest games difference over the .500 PCT with a 60-54 record.

Francona achieved a major feat after the first game of the series, earning his 2,010th win of his long managerial career to jump to the 12th spot in the all-time list. He has led the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians to drought-breaking runs in the past and is aiming to do the same in Cincinnati.

Tito has been in tense situations in the past, but the pressure is on the Reds, looking to make their first playoffs in a full season since 2013. They have managed their games well, avoiding a sweep in any of the 37 series played, a franchise record.

Terry Francona makes feelings known about Andrew Abbott's start

There will be some level of concern for Terry Francona and the Reds after their best pitcher this season, Andrew Abbott, was taken for four runs by the Cubs offense. With an 8-2 record and a 2.15 ERA, he continues to impress, but his manager had a blunt take on his performance.

“I didn’t think he had his best command, especially early,” Francona said. “Saying that, you look up [after Abbott exited] and he’s 6 2/3 [innings] and had given up three. He just competes.”

Francona would hope that the Reds' shoulders don't fall after a loss against their divisional rivals. They will be up against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Paul Skenes on Thursday.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
